Relation Insurance Services buys Dunn Insurance

Insurance brokerage Relation Insurance Services has expanded its offerings in the east US with the acquisition of Connecticut-based Dunn Insurance.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Dunn is engaged in providing personal and commercial lines insurance solutions to clients throughout Connecticut.

Upon completion of the deal, Dunn Insurance president Ronald Dunn will continue to lead the company under Relation. Dunn will be headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut.

Relation Insurance Services executive vice-president and mergers and acquisitions head Tim Hall said: “We are excited to welcome Ronald Dunn and his team to Relation.

“Dunn brings expertise and added depth to our existing footprint in the Connecticut marketplace and we are thrilled to have them.”

The acquisition comes a day after Relation Insurance announced the purchase of the assets of California-based independent insurance agency, Bohannon Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Modesto, California, Bohannon provides medicare plans and health and group medical insurance.

With the deal, Bohannon will join the west region of Relation. Debbie Pope and Rick Fairbanks will continue to lead Bohannon under Relation.

Employing about 1,200 people across more than 125 locations in the US, Relation Insurance Services provides superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services for its clients in the North American country.

Relation is backed by private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.