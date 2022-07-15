Policygenius, Facet Wealth collaborates on term life coverage process

Policygenius, a platform which allows users to compare and buy insurance, has teamed up with fintech firm Facet Wealth to expand access to life insurance coverage.

Under the tie-up, Policygenius will enable Facet’s network of certified financial planner professionals will offer term life insurance to the firm’s clients.

Policygenius recently introduced an end-to-end insurance solution, called Policygenius Pro, which will help advisers streamline life insurance sales.

It offers partners exclusive access to a range of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings.

They will also receive case management and product support from a team of dedicated specialists.

Facet Wealth co-founder Brent Weiss said: “Facet Wealth delivers a new standard of fiduciary guidance, whereby personalised financial planning and advice is on par with the growth of your investments, and this partnership is an extension of that commitment to our clients.

“The simplicity afforded by Policygenius Pro will allow our advisors to help clients secure the coverage they need and to ensure peace of mind for their families, especially as we enter a period rife with volatility.”

The partnership is expected to expand the range of options available to Facet’s clients via Policygenius Pro.

During the exploratory partnership stage with Policygenius, Facet helped over 500 clients secure the right life insurance coverage using Policygenius Pro.

Policygenius CEO and co-founder Jennifer Fitzgerald said: “This was a natural partnership for both companies, which is why our early work together created so much value.

“Facet and Policygenius work with people to build more secure financial futures. We both believe strongly in unbiased advice from experts offered through customer-centric financial products and services made accessible across the socioeconomic spectrum.”