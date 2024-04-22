China’s Huize has collaborated with PICC Life Insurance to introduce a new customised critical illness insurance product, named i Wu You – Low-Threshold Edition.
The new product is designed to provide a personalised solution with a simplified health declaration process, making it accessible to those with pre-existing conditions.
It offers coverage for 31 illnesses – 28 severe and three mild conditions – with the possibility of multiple claims for mild illnesses.
Customers can choose between lifetime coverage or protection up to the age of 70, addressing the diverse needs of the market.
This product is available to customers aged 30–65, even those with a history of pre-existing conditions, hospitalisation or premium loading.
In addition to the core insurance benefits, i Wu You – Low-Threshold Edition provides customers with value-added services such as multi-disciplinary consultation.
Huize chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma said: “Through our partnership with PICC Life, we launched this product to offer protection and reassurance to a wider range of customers with sub-health. We streamlined the underwriting process to take into account variations in individual health and insurance needs. This not only allows our insurance carrier partners to broaden their customer base but also extends protection to customers with pre-existing conditions.”
The launch of this product follows the December 2023 introduction of Darwin Critical Care No.8 – Advanced, another customised critical illness insurance product from the partnership between Huize and PICC Life.
This product, part of the Darwin Critical Care series introduced in 2018, offers extensive coverage for 180 illnesses including critical, moderate and mild conditions.