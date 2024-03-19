UK insurtech company PeppercornAI has collaborated with ICE InsureTech to foster digital transformation in the insurance industry.
As part of the Acturis Group, ICE offers comprehensive policy administration and claims management software for the insurance market.
The alliance will facilitate the integration of PeppercornAI’s conversational AI platform, Pipr, with ICE’s software solutions to enhance the capabilities of insurance providers.
With the integration, insurance companies will gain access to Pipr, while also taking advantage of ICE’s open business application programming interfaces and infrastructure.
ICE’s suite of solutions include ICE Policy, ICE Claims, ICE Digital and ICE Analytics.
Pipr, which was introduced last year to assist the motor industry in managing rising cost pressures, employs conversational AI to streamline operational costs, enhance risk protection, and improve the customer experience in purchasing and managing insurance policies.
The collaboration leverages ICE’s multichannel API platform, ICE Policy, to offer integration to insurance providers.
This includes access to distribution channels, merchant services and templated document generation.
PeppercornAI CEO and founder Nigel Lombard said: “As we continue to focus on growing Pipr’s presence in the market, one of our key priorities is forming strategic partnerships with like-minded companies.
“We have worked with ICE on our managing general agent launch and since then, as companies with shared values, our partnership has gone from strength to strength. We are thrilled to be able to strengthen our offering of holistic, seamless, rapid and efficient digital transformation for the insurance industry through our partnership.”
ICE InsureTech CEO Andrew Passfield said: “Our strategic partnership with PeppercornAI, and their cutting-edge technology, enriches the breadth of functionality our clients can benefit from. PeppercornAI are leaders in conversational AI and are seeing real success in driving efficiency and reducing costs.
“As partners, our values complement each other; we both prioritise seamless integration, rapid launches and scalable technology. This means together we can revolutionise the way insurers digitally operate and transform the consumer experience”
This partnership follows the launch of Peppercorn’s car insurance product, which was integrated with ICE Policy in seven weeks.