Professor James Davey, University of Bristol, co-author of the briefing has stressed the importance of tackling this issue for life insurance firms. Credit: dontree_m via GettyImages.

Life insurance can be used as a tool of economic abuse, but there are ways life insurance firms can ensure this isn’t the case, according to a recent briefing.

Surviving Economic Abuse’s (SEA) Life Insurance and Economic Abuse briefing explains: “Economic abuse can be understood as the control of a partner’s or ex-partner’s money and finances, as well as the things that money can buy and often occurs within the context of intimate partner violence. This includes exerting control over income, spending, bank accounts, insurance cover, bills and borrowing, as well as employment.”

In 2021, economic abuse was recognised in the statutory definition of domestic abuse in the Domestic Abuse Act for England and Wales. This act also for the first time recognised banks and building societies as stakeholders, meaning that UK financial services now have an interest in signing the Financial Abuse Code and improving responses to financial abuse.

Moreover, due to UK Consumer Duty laws, “insurance providers have an obligation to prevent foreseeable harm to vulnerable customers, including victim-survivors of economic abuse, through their products and services”.

Professor James Davey, University of Bristol, co-author of the briefing stresses the importance of tackling this issue for life insurance firms.

“There are numerous reasons why facing this problem is the right thing to do,” he says. “First, because the truly vulnerable are at risk and it is the right thing to do. From a business perspective, willing engagement with the ‘Consumer Duty’ in areas of vulnerable customers was already set as a regulatory priority. The proposals are likely to provide genuine support and assistance – and without overly increasing compliance costs. This might be broadened into a wider discussion of what kinds of sales are to be promoted, and those which might be less desirable.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Life insurance and economic abuse

SEA’s briefing explains how life insurance policies can be used in a coercive and controlling way that can cause economic and physical harm to victim-survivors. Joint life insurance policies, for example, can be susceptible to being used as mechanisms of abuse as the abuser can still benefit economically from the death of the victim even if they are now separated.

The report notes that there have been examples of abusers taking out policies in the name of the victim without their consent and then threatening to kill victim-survivors to financially profit from the life insurance policy.

As joint life insurance policies often cannot be terminated without the consent of both parties, perpetrators can still use them as a mechanism of post-separation abuse by refusing to terminate a linked policy. This can reduce victim-survivors’ abilities to gain financial independence and autonomy over their lives.

Although this may seem extreme, the briefing highlights that a woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner in England and Wales every four days.

The report states: “In the eyes of the law, spouses are automatically assumed to have unlimited interest in their partners’ lives, so they can take out life insurance against them without them necessarily being a part of the contract.”

It adds that there is a big lag in legal precedent as “insurance contracts today, are largely subject to 18th and 19th-century law” when women were viewed as the property of men within marriage. While this highlights the great need for statutory reform, insurance firms can take action before the law changes.

Recommendations for life insurance firms

Davey explains: “In terms of implementation, some of what will be required – such as the mandatory surrender of life assurance policies – can probably only occur after legal or regulatory change. Much of the advice from SEA can be implemented before that, to limit the number of future cases.”

The briefing makes several recommendations for how firms can adapt their policies and practices to avoid economic abuse being enacted through their products.

“We could usefully distinguish two forms of intervention here,” says Davey. “The first set seeks to identify those currently at risk (by staff training etc) to prevent insurance policies being sold over the lives of those who are suffering economic abuse. This is prevention of future cases, insofar as it is possible.

“Here, the sale of policies without the willing and active involvement of the person who is to be insured is the issue. Detection of problem cases is not likely to be perfect but can be improved.

“The second set relates to removing cover that has already been sold. That is more difficult.”

The SEA suggests the following five recommendations for insurance firms:

Establish mechanisms for joint policies to be cancelled or replaced with individual policies to reduce the risk of harm to the victim-survivor of economic abuse; Proactively seek to close opportunities for life insurance policies to be taken out in joint names without one party’s expressed consent or knowledge; As standard practice, set up life insurance cover on a single life basis, placed in Trust where appropriate with a minimum of three trustees appointed. Trustees should be made aware of their duties and responsibilities, including economic abuse awareness; To develop domestic abuse policies that are prominently displayed on their websites, so victim-survivors know how their insurer can support them in response to economic abuse. This should be supported by domestic abuse training for advisors who are offering support to victim-survivors, based on the SEA/Cooley LLP Insurance Guidance, and For UK insurers and principals of appointed agent networks to review their agent appointment process, agent training and monitoring through a domestic abuse lens.

In terms of the role life insurance firms can take in helping to mitigate the use of their policies as a tool for economic abuse alongside legal and regulatory changes, Davey adds that insurance firms need to: offer constructive advice to ensure that the proposals are effective, cost-effective, and realistic.

“There are simple solutions – such as prohibiting the purchase of life insurance over another – which would be deeply harmful to the industry,” he explains. “There are others – such as simply requiring a signature – which might be ineffective.

“These will be regulations and policies to protect a subset of customers, and need to be designed and implemented in a way that provides the greatest protection for vulnerable persons without unduly limiting market innovation.”