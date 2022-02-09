Inszone continues acquisition spree with Risco Insurance Services deal

Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay

Inszone Insurance Services has bought Risco Insurance Services, the latest deal in a series of acquisitions made by the US-based insurance brokerage firm.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in South Gate, California, Risco Insurance Services offered commercial and personal lines of insurance particularly to the Hispanic community.

As agreed, the business will merge and will operate under Inszone Insurance brand.

In a statement, Inszone said: “Risco Insurance Services customers will experience a seamless transition and will continue to receive the same standards of service they have come to expect.

“The Risco Insurance team will transition over to Inszone’s Lakewood location and continue serving customers under the Inszone Insurance brand.”

Inszone Insurance CEO Norm Hudson said: “The Hispanic Community represents one of our key markets, and the acquisition of Risco Insurance Services will strengthen our servicing offerings and allow us to provide enhanced options for Latino customers in CA and throughout the US.”

Founded in 2002, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm. It offers a variety of property and casualty insurance as well as employee benefits solutions.

Lately, the Sacramento, California-headquartered company has announced multiple acquisitions.

Last month, it acquired Mirae Insurance Services and Pacific Redwood Insurance Agency.

In the recent future, Inszone is expected to announce additional deals.