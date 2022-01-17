Inszone Insurance Services buys Pacific Redwood Insurance Agency

Inszone looks to expand its business with new acquisitions. Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

US-based full-service insurance brokerage firm Inszone Insurance Services has acquired California-based personal and commercial insurance agency Pacific Redwood Insurance.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The acquisition is expected to support Inszone’s growth within the home state of California.

The transaction is aligned with Inszone’s efforts to strengthen its national footprint and maintain growth.

Related

Established in 2002 under the direction of agent Lynne Fried, Pacific Redwood Insurance Agency serves personal and commercial insurance customers. It will continue with its service under the Inszone Insurance brand.

Inszone Insurance CEO Norm Hudson said: “Pacific Redwood Insurance Agency has done phenomenal work connecting and growing locally.

“We are looking to build and connect Pacific Redwood customers to our expanding network in California and provide them with expanded resources to better serve their needs.”

Recently, Inszone Insurance Services has expanded its presence to Illinois with the acquisition of Lamb, Little & Co for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is in line with Inszone’s plan to further develop its presence in the Midwest Region of the US.

Earlier this month, Inszone also acquired Cardenas Insurance Services, which was established in 2006 by Christina Cardenas.

Inszone said that team at Cardenas Insurance Services will continue to work from their current location.