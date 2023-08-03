Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Terms of the deal for Hub International to take the Assured Risk Advisors assets were not disclosed.

Assured Risk Advisors is an independent insurance agency that provides personal and commercial insurance. They also advise clients in various sectors, including construction and real estate.

Principals Nick and Mike Tropiano, as well as the Assured Risk Advisors team, will join Hub Three Rivers.

The acquired company will now be referred to as Assured Risk Advisors, a Hub International company.

Hub has been on a shopping spree recently. In July, it made two deals.

It acquired the assets of Golden Corner Wealth Advisors.

Located in South Carolina, Golden Corner is a financial advisory firm that specialises in wealth management and retirement.

In addition, the firm offers personalised services and educates clients on financial concepts and products. This includes investment, financial planning, and insurance.

Furthermore, it snapped up the assets of Edbrooke/Stelcner.

Located in Coral Gables, the firm is a full-service employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm with relationships since 1995. Specialising in the aviation, hospitality and healthcare industries, Edbrooke/Stelcner provides comprehensive benefit solutions, HR Consulting, 401k retirement plans, and life insurance programmes.

President and co-founder of Edbrooke/Stelcner Lissette Fernandez and the rest of the team will join Hub International South Florida.

The firm also launched HUB Franchise Insurance Solutions, a digital platform to help franchisers and franchisees in the US and those with cross-border operations in Canada. It helps them manage all their insurance needs in one place, as well as review competitive pricing and look at compliance.

In addition, franchisers and franchisees will be able to digitally review insurance options and pricing.