HUB Franchise Insurance Solutions is a digital platform to help franchisers and franchisees in the US and those with cross-border operations in Canada. It helps them manage all their insurance needs in one place, as well as review competitive pricing and look at compliance.

In addition, franchisers and franchisees will be able to digitally review insurance options and pricing.

Furthermore, they can track insurance certificates, receive automated updates when franchisees are not in compliance and more. There is also live agent support via phone or live chat.

While franchising is regulated at the federal level, there are also state-level franchise laws. Franchisers and franchisees must be compliant in the state where they are headquartered and, in the states where the franchises are located. HUB Franchise Insurance Solutions helps ensure franchisers and franchisees understand these complexities and are insured appropriately.

HUB Franchisee Insurance Solutions offers tailored solutions to best manage client risks and insurance needs.

“Maintaining insurance is complex in franchising, especially for multi-unit operators,” said Chris Treanor, HUB President of Programs and Specialties. “As additional locations open, the franchisors typically lack the tools to track insurance compliance while the franchisees may set up an insurance program that lacks structure – under-insured in some locations, over-insured on others, navigating many different expiration dates and paying more than they should. Our solutions help to navigate these complexities offering not only best coverage and pricing for the franchisees while maintaining contractual compliance for the franchisor.”