Terms of the Hub International deal for Edbrooke/Stelcner assets were not disclosed.

From now on, Edbrooke/Stelcner will be referred to as a Hub International company.

Located in Coral Gables, the firm is a full-service employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm with relationships since 1995. Specialising in the aviation, hospitality and healthcare industries, Edbrooke/Stelcner provides comprehensive benefit solutions, HR Consulting, 401k retirement plans, and life insurance programmes.

President and co-founder of Edbrooke/Stelcner Lissette Fernandez and the rest of the team will join Hub International South Florida.

Hub also acquired the assets of Golden Corner Wealth Advisors this month.

Located in South Carolina, Golden Corner is a financial advisory firm that specialises in wealth management and retirement.

In addition, the firm offers personalised services and educates clients on financial concepts and products. This includes investment, financial planning, and insurance.

Founder Jim Charbonneau and the Golden Corner workforce will join Hub Carolinas.

The Golden Corner deal boosts Hub’s retirement and private wealth (RPW) arm and will help develop more comprehensive strategies.

“We are excited to welcome the Golden Corner team to Hub Carolinas and look forward to further expanding our retirement consulting services in the region,” said Tommy Suggs, president and CEO of Hub Carolinas.

“The Golden Corner team’s focus and expertise in financial planning will help us further support our clients and grow our portfolio management capabilities,” added Hub RPW President Joe DeNoyior.

Golden Corner will be referred to as Golden Green, Inc. doing business as Golden Corner Wealth Advisors, a Hub International company.

On a roll of deals, Hub International purchased the assets of E-Insure Services (EINSURANCE) for an undisclosed sum in June 2023.