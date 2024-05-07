MPCH, a cryptographic storage solutions provider, has entered into a partnership with Canopius, a global specialty and property and casualty reinsurer, to offer digital asset custody insurance to its customers.
This alliance aims to provide an additional layer of security for digital assets protected by MPCH’s technologies.
The insurance covers potential losses or damage to the physical security measures that could render the crypto assets irrecoverable.
MPCH’s cryogenic cold storage solutions are integrated with in-house developed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, customised Hardware Security Modules based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge architectures, and Multi-Party Computation technology.
Canopius’ underwritten insurance product complements MPCH’s security offerings by providing an extra safeguard against the loss of digital assets.
MPCH CEO Miles Parry said: “Our partnership with Canopius marks the maturation of security in an increasingly tokenised ecosystem. By integrating MPCH’s cryptographic storage solution with Canopius’ insurance expertise, we have enhanced our capability to secure sensitive digital assets, thereby empowering our clients to confidently navigate the digital landscape. We are proud to offer scalable, bespoke insurance solutions that adeptly meet the unique challenges of private key protection.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Last month, Canopius enhanced its cyber insurance capabilities through a partnership with Group-IB.
In other digital asset insurance news, insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh launched an insurance facility in March targeting custodians of digital assets.
The facility provides up to $825m in insurance capacity and is available to Marsh clients worldwide, focusing on both cold storage and other custody solutions that are not entirely offline.