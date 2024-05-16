MAPTYCS, a company specialising in property and climate risk exposure management, has partnered with Risk Management Partners (RMP), a division of Munich Re.
The collaboration seeks to offer businesses across the world advanced tools for risk management amid increasing natural disasters and a tightening property insurance market.
Through this partnership, companies will be able to use the MAPTYCS platform to access Munich Re’s Location Risk Intelligence data.
RMP utilises Munich Re’s experience in reinsurance, primary insurance and risk solutions to advance risk assessment capabilities.
Meanwhile, MAPTYCS offers geospatial analytics that risk managers and insurers use to evaluate risk exposure at individual locations or across portfolios, track value accumulations geographically, monitor severe weather events and develop financial scenarios.
With this partnership, users of MAPTYCS can now incorporate Munich Re’s comprehensive multi-peril risk scoring into their property and climate risk management strategies.
It is expected to enhance their risk assessment, mitigation, pricing and claims resources management operations.
MAPTYCS CEO Jacqueline Legrand said: “We partner with Munich Re’s RMP because it is in our strategy to offer our clients the greatest quality risk data across the world from renowned and well-established partners.”
Munich Re head of RMP Christof Reinert said: “We are happy to support MAPTYCS in assisting its customers to assess their risks exposure and take proactive steps to protect their assets and the continuity of their operations, in an ever-changing environment.”
Recently, Munich Re introduced the GenAI-Co-Pilot, a generative artificial intelligence function, on its REALYTIX ZERO platform.
Launched in 2018, REALYTIX ZERO is a cloud-based underwriting solution that draws on Munich Re’s expertise to assist insurers and brokers in digitalising and automating their underwriting processes.
The GenAI-Co-Pilot processes user prompts to create detailed insurance product proposals, which can be refined and launched swiftly through an online product studio.