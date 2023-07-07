Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in South Carolina, Golden Corner is a financial advisory firm that specialises in wealth management and retirement.

In addition, the firm offers personalised services and educates clients on financial concepts and products. This includes investment, financial planning, and insurance.

Founder Jim Charbonneau and the Golden Corner workforce will join Hub Carolinas.

The Golden Corner deal boosts Hub’s retirement and private wealth (RPW) arm and will help develop more comprehensive strategies.

“We are excited to welcome the Golden Corner team to Hub Carolinas and look forward to further expanding our retirement consulting services in the region,” said Tommy Suggs, president and CEO of Hub Carolinas.

“The Golden Corner team’s focus and expertise in financial planning will help us further support our clients and grow our portfolio management capabilities,” added Hub RPW President Joe DeNoyior.

Golden Corner will be referred to as Golden Green, Inc. doing business as Golden Corner Wealth Advisors, a Hub International company.

On a roll of deals, Hub International purchased the assets of E-Insure Services (EINSURANCE) for an undisclosed sum in June 2023.

Based in Chicago, US, EINSURANCE is a web-based, direct-to-consumer lead generation platform that uses its data-driven marketing methods to facilitate the sale of insurance policies.

The deal allows Hub to strengthen its in-house capabilities to improve the omni-channel experience for its digital personal insurance brokerage platform VIU by HUB.

Through the deal, EINSURANCE team, including president and chief operating officer Dale Williams, will become part of VIU.

EINSURANCE will utilise advanced data analytics to enable VIU to accurately target highly qualified and reliable leads with robust conversion rates in major geographical areas.

EINSURANCE is said to drive over one million leads annually, with more than 90% accounting for first-time buyers. Its conversion rates are also 50% more than its rival aggregators.