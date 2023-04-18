Mulray will report to Everest Insurance president and CEO. Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash

Everest Re Group has named Mike Mulray as the new president of North America Insurance, effective immediately.

Most recently, Mulray served as global chief operating officer for Everest Insurance.

He will lead all aspects of North America, the insurance division’s largest portfolio, in his new role, the reinsurer said.

Mulray will report to Everest Insurance president and CEO, Mike Karmilowicz.

Karmilowicz commented: “Mike’s appointment as president of North America augments our world-class senior leadership team, bringing a dedicated, regional focus and superior service to our clients throughout the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

“Mike has served in various leadership roles at Everest, has been instrumental to our success, and is a strong advocate for our inclusive culture.

“I look forward to working closely with him in his new role, as we deepen our North America presence and advance our position as a global, diversified, world-class insurer.”

Mulray, who has over 25 years of experience in insurance industry, joined Everest in 2015 as chief underwriting officer.

He also headed numerous key functional areas of the Insurance division, such as actuarial pricing & modeling, business performance management & analytics, corporate underwriting, risk & ceded reinsurance, operations.

He also led the company innovation team, eIQ. Everest president and CEO Juan Andrade said: “With Mike at the helm of our North America region, our clients will continue to receive innovative, tailored solutions with speed and efficiency that address their increasingly complex challenges.”