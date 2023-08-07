Bidmead will work with the international transactional liability group of the Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has appointed Louis Bidmead as the new head of its transactional liability insurance business in Asia and the Middle East.

In the new role, Bidmead will report to Scotland Walsh-Riddle, who is serving as the company’s head of executive and professional liability for the region.

Based in Singapore, Bidmead will work with the international transactional liability group of the BHSI for offering a broad range of coverage to handle merger risks and takeovers among other corporate deals.

During his 14-year career, Bidmead served as a lawyer and senior underwriter. As a lawyer, he focused on merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, as well as corporate advisory at law firms.

Commenting on the appointment, Scotland said: “BHSI continues to expand our transactional liability portfolio in Singapore and throughout Asia and the Middle East.

“Louis has extensive knowledge of the intricacies of M&A transactions, and I am excited to have him leading our team as we deliver tailored and timely solutions for customers.”

In July 2023, BHSI named Mark Walker to lead its national business in the UK.

Walker is presently serving as the company’s head of customer and broker engagement in the region and will be retained in this role.