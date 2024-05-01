QBE North America, a division of Australia-based QBE Insurance Group, has unveiled its new healthcare liability practice.
The new practice will focus on addressing the specific insurance needs of healthcare organisations, and includes a dedicated team and core products.
As part of the launch, the insurer has introduced its flagship miscellaneous medical liability product, the first in a series of tailored solutions for healthcare professionals.
The miscellaneous medical liability policy encompasses a broad spectrum of coverages.
These include employee benefits liability, errors and omissions, excess/umbrella coverage, general liability, physical and sexual misconduct liability, professional liability, and tech and media liability.
QBE senior vice-president and head of healthcare liability John Livatino said: “With our healthcare liability practice, we see a tremendous opportunity to leverage the extensive experience of our team that is grounded in expert underwriting to meet the unique needs of our complex customers. It will allow us to deepen our relationship with brokers and offer the flexibility to provide tailored solutions to clients.”
The launch follows a significant increase in QBE’s 2023 net profit and the appointment of a new head of North America health practice at QBE Re.
In 2023, QBE’s net profit after income tax soared 130.8%, reaching $1.35bn from $587m in 2022.
The insurer’s gross written premiums also saw an uptick, amounting to $21.74bn compared with $19.99bn in the preceding year.
In January, Amanda Lupkin was named vice-president and head of the North America health practice at the reinsurance unit.