BMS, a UK-based insurance and reinsurance broker, has announced the launch of its new global healthcare liability division.
This division will focus on providing comprehensive solutions and guidance to healthcare providers and their insurers.
It will offer access to BMS’ suite of services and products, focusing on developing new market capacity and solutions.
The company has appointed Rob Wendin as managing director of the new division.
Wendin, who joined the company in December 2023, has more than four decades of experience in insurance, reinsurance and healthcare.
He is based in London and reports to Andrew Wheeler, president at BMS Re.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The new division is already staffed by six experts, with more expected to join.
Wendin’s background includes roles such as managing director of healthcare at Guy Carpenter, senior partner at JLT’s Healthcare Risk Partners and managing director at Marsh’s EMEA healthcare practice.
His team will collaborate with BMS Re’s treaty healthcare liability team, led by Clare Stenson, to ensure continued service for cedents, hospitals, integrated systems and captives, the company said.
Wheeler said: “As we continue to grow our industry-leading medical professional liability practice, Rob’s unparalleled experience across both insurance and reinsurance will be a huge asset to BMS. Alongside Clare Stenson and her team, the formation of Rob’s global healthcare division means we have a breadth and depth of experience which spans insurance, reinsurance, treaty and facultative arrangements, which – crucially – is not inhibited by geographical or organisational barriers.”
Wendin added: “BMS has been going from strength to strength and it shows no sign of slowing down as a result of the way it puts its colleagues and clients first. I am delighted by the opportunity to lead this new division and look forward to being a part of BMS’ fantastic story.”
Last week, BMS Re appointed John Canavan as the new COO for the US as the company eyes operational advancements, organic development, and mergers and acquisitions.