BHSI is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway. Credit: 360b via Shutterstock.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced the appointment of Mark Walker to lead its national business in the UK.

Walker is currently serving as the head of customer & broker engagement in the UK for BHSI and will retain that position until the company finds a replacement for him.

Walker, who joined BHSI in 2019, has more than 35 years of industry experience.

He has served in leadership roles at global insurance companies in the UK, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia.

BHSI UK country manager Nick Major said: “BHSI has created an industry-leading underwriting team focused on providing our property, casualty and speciality lines for national customers and brokers outside of the London market.”

With the appointment of Walker, BHSI said it has completed the building of its dedicated national business underwriting team focused on the UK.

Last week, BHSI hired David Corrigan as the new head of property in the UK.

Corrigan, who will join BHSI from Aviva, will manage underwriting operations of BHSI’s property coverage for a wide range of risks, such as construction, energy and mining.