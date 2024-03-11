The new marine insurance coverage for war and political risks will offer bespoke solutions and risk assessment by experts. Credit: Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock.com.

United Arab Emirates-based insurance solutions provider Al Nabooda Insurance Brokers (ANIB) has rolled out marine insurance coverage to address risks associated with geopolitical events.

The move comes as the global maritime industry confronts rising threats from several geopolitical factors including war and attacks on cargo-carrying vessels, which pose substantial risks to international trade for shippers and enterprises.

This new specialised insurance coverage for war and political risks will offer bespoke solutions, risk assessment by experts, as well as clear disclosures to ensure clients have financial protection and peace of mind amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

The company’s approach involves customising coverage for the unique situation of each client, particularly those operating in high-risk areas.

The insurance professionals at the company carry out detailed risk assessments to pinpoint and assess potential threats from geopolitical events.

Their expertise and industry knowledge enable clients to understand and mitigate risks effectively.

During the early 2000s, ANIB’s experts provided war cover for clients by arranging coverage and identifying gaps within existing policies through analysis.

With the new marine insurance coverage for war and political risks, businesses can minimise the impact caused by geopolitical events on their operations.

The latest development follows ANIB’s expansion of its customised medical insurance plans to better meet the changing healthcare demands of Dubai’s population, reported Zawya.

Individual medical insurance plans from ANIB are tailored to provide improved coverage and guarantee that Dubai’s residents, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality medical treatment.