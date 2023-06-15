Esaal’s platform will offer safe and reliable communication channels for consultations through video calls, voice call, and remote consultations. Credit: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash.

Allianz Insurance has forged a partnership with tech start-up Esaal to offer online health and wellness solutions in Egypt.

Under the partnership, Esaal will provide Allianz Insurance’s staff and clients with automated healthcare solutions that will cover health, medical, and mental well-being services.

Allianz’s clients, including individuals, SMEs or corporates, can access the services through video calls, voice calls, remote consultations, and text messaging.

The platform includes a broad list of healthcare professionals who offer consultations covering several areas, including paediatrics, anxiety, nutrition, and physiotherapy.

Esaal founder and CEO Fadi Doss said: “We are thrilled to partner with Allianz Insurance company in Egypt as we solve the pain points patients encounter with healthcare accessibility and ultimately improve their well-being and health outcomes.

“We are excited about the doors of opportunity that this strategic partnership brings for Esaal, potentially providing a springboard for further expansion into new geographies and thus delivering important health and wellness services across the region.”

The partnership, which is subject to receipt of necessary approval from the relevant authorities, will initially be available only in Egypt.

The company plans to expand such collaboration with other partners through the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.