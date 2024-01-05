US-based Alliant Insurance Services (Alliant) has announced the acquisition of Aldrich Benefits for an undisclosed sum.
The deal bolsters Alliant’s presence in the Pacific Northwest region by adding to its footprint in Oregon, Vancouver and Washington.
Alliant will retain all the employees of Aldrich Benefits.
Set up in 2003, Aldrich Benefits is part of the Aldrich group of companies and is based in the US state of Oregon.
Aldrich Benefits is engaged in offering employee benefits solutions.
The acquired company is known for its expertise in managing complex benefits needs, strategic plan consulting and client advocacy.
It caters to a diverse clientele, covering sectors such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, utilities and professional services.
Alliant chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “The people at Aldrich have an innate entrepreneurial spirit that closely matches Alliant’s. That cultural compatibility combined with their long-standing relationships in a wide variety of industries made Aldrich Benefits a natural fit.”
Aldrich Benefits partner and president Tracey Davis said: “Joining Alliant will allow our team to deliver even more value to our clients, as well as create new and exciting career opportunities for our professionals. Alliant shares our dedication to exceptional client service, along with our common values and an aligned vision for growth.”
Despite the acquisition, the Aldrich companies will continue their operations, offering financial, wealth, tax and business transition strategies and services to their clients.
Earlier this year, Alliant acquired the employee benefits arm of PBC Insurance.
As part of the deal, the full team of PBC’s employee benefits unit will join Alliant and operate from the city of Eugene.