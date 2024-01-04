PBC Insurance offers property and casualty (P&C), life and financial services. Credit: rafapress/Shutterstock.com.

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired the employee benefits division of Eugene-based company PBC Insurance, strengthening its operations in the US state of Oregon.

Financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.

Established in 1993, the brokerage company offers P&, life and financial services, which are excluded from the deal.

PBC Insurance also focuses on group health, dental and vision insurance, alongside FSA (Flexible Spending Account) and HRA (Health Savings Account) programmes. It also specialises in group life and disability insurance.

The complete team of the PBC Employee Benefits unit will be integrated into Alliant and will continue to operate from Eugene.

Alliant Insurance Services chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “PBC’s intent focus on their clients and ability to simplify employer’s experiences with insurance programs aligns closely with how Alliant does business.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“PBC’s integrity and long, successful history in Eugene also make our partnership optimal.”

PBC Insurance president Shelli Littlefield said: “Alliant’s commitment to client service and community along with shared culture, values and vision was a primary driver of our decision for the Employee Benefits Division to join their dynamic forward-thinking team.”

Simultaneously, Alliant has announced plans to bolster its Louisiana brokerage team.

In this regard, the company named Buzz Mansfield senior vice-president within the Alliant Americas division.

With more than three decades of experience in commercial insurance and risk management, Mansfield is well-versed in the Louisiana market.

In the new position, he will be based in Lafayette, Louisiana, focusing on property and casualty insurance solutions for the south-east customer base.

Most recently, Mansfield served as senior vice-president at a regional insurance brokerage and consulting company in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Alliant Insurance Services executive vice-president and senior managing director Bob Bennetsen said: “Buzz’s long-standing experience in insurance, risk management, business development and strategic planning will help us further expand our footprint in the Louisiana market.

“He is a service-driven professional who understands the unique risk dynamics facing clients today.”

In a similar deal executed in December last year, Alliant acquired Acceptance Insurance Agency of Tennessee from First Acceptance in a deal valued at up to $120m.

The acquired business sold non-standard auto insurance and related offerings via employee-agents working from 288 leased retail sites across 13 states in the US.