Alliant Insurance Services has deepened its presence in the US north-west through the acquisition of Idaho-based employee benefits consultancy Advanced Benefits.
Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
Advanced Benefits, founded in 1993, offers a suite of solutions including employee benefit programmes, human resources and compliance services, and corporate well-being, all powered by advanced technology.
All employees from Advanced Benefits will now move to Alliant.
Alliant CEO Greg Zimmer said: “Advanced Benefits and its team of professionals is highly attuned to the changing needs of employers in the modern benefits landscape.
“This powerful combination of teamwork, innovation and personal service will further enhance our employee benefits offerings in the north-west and nationwide.”
Advanced Benefits CEO and president Mark Fisher said: “Alliant, with its deep well of resources and experienced team of professionals, will help us further expand our service offerings while maintaining our laser focus on putting people first.
“Our organisations share a culture of innovation and the common drive to provide a service experience that is truly best in class.”
As part of its expansion strategy, last week, Alliant acquired Vinsa Insurance Associates for an undisclosed sum.
Vinsa, an independent property and casualty insurance agency based in Lancaster, California, offers tailored insurance coverage solutions for both commercial and personal lines, with an emphasis on public entity organisations.
This acquisition followed shortly after Alliant took over Property Owners Protection Insurance Company, a national captive programme manager that caters to the residential real estate sector.