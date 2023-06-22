Airtel Payments Bank is a unit of Bharti Airtel. Credit: rafapress via Shutterstock.

India’s Airtel Payments Bank has formed an alliance with Care Health Insurance to offer health insurance solutions to its customers, reported the Economic Times.

The partnership will allow Airtel Payments Bank customers to access Care Health Insurance’s products portfolio, including the Group Care 360° offering.

As per the report, Airtel Payments Bank customers can leverage complete family coverage with various sum-insured options ranging from Rs50,000 ($609.6) to Rs500,000 ($6096.01).

It also includes coverage such as for daycare treatment and pre-existing conditions.

Customers can access the new service via the banking section of the Airtel Thanks App.

Care Health Insurance head of distribution Ajay Shah said: “We are immensely pleased with this collaboration that offers our customised and comprehensive healthcare solution Group Care 360, to Airtel Payment Bank’s vast and diverse customer base.”

Airtel Payments Bank is the financial services unit of Indian telecommunication major Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Payments Bank chief operating officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said: “We are delighted to talk over our tie-up with Care Health Insurance to offer a range of choices in health insurance to our customers.

“It will enable us to take benefits of health insurance to millions of underinsured and uninsured Indians through our extensive distribution network and digital reach. With the rising cost of medical expenses, having a health insurance cover allows you to protect your loved ones.”