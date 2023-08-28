AIPNW offers policy and situation assessments as well as a recovery plan based on the situation of the policyholder. Credit: stockpexel / Shutterstock.com.

Adjusters International Pacific Northwest (AIPNW) has said that it is offering support for Lahaina wildfires-affected families and business owners to navigate through the insurance claims process.

The public adjusting firm said it team of public adjusters is on the ground in Hawaii and will support displaced families and business owners.

The Pacific Disaster Centre estimated that 2,207 structures were damaged or destroyed by the Lahaina fire, which has already claimed 115 lives and scorched more than 2,100 acres of land.

AIPNW noted that it will focus on ensuring that people obtain the complete benefits they are entitled to receive and delivers capabilities in handling each part of property damage claims, aiding policyholders to return to normalcy.

AIPNW president Steve Severaid said: “This was an incredibly fast and destructive fire, and we know how frustrating, cumbersome, and financially debilitating it can be for homeowners and business owners to face their insurance companies after wildfires like these.

“We want to make sure their policies are assessed thoroughly, and their subsequent claims managed quickly, adequately, and seamlessly.”

“What is most critical,” Severaid continued, “is that policyholders advocate for their best interests by being represented by their own private adjuster.”

AIPNW offers policy and situation assessments as well as a recovery plan based on the situation of the policyholder.

Public adjusters handle the claims of people who own homes, businesses and commercial properties, giving necessary support after catastrophes. They also aid clients in securing the best settlements from the insurers.