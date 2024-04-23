Singlife has teamed up with healthcare provider Doctor Anywhere to launch DA Healthwise Plus, a healthcare subscription solution designed for the self-employed workforce in Singapore.
The plan aims to provide accessible healthcare and group personal accident insurance, filling a significant gap in protection for freelancers and gig workers such as ride-hailing and food delivery drivers.
A recent survey by Singlife highlighted that more than 53% of gig workers lack insurance against accidents and potential income loss.
DA Healthwise Plus addresses this issue by offering benefits similar to those available to corporate employees, including affordable consultations and personal accident coverage, underwritten by Singlife.
The subscription model features general practitioner consultations at a fixed rate of S$13 ($9.54), either in-person at more than 300 partner clinics or online via the Doctor Anywhere app.
It also includes group personal accident insurance, which offers a daily hospital income of up to S$80 for a maximum of 30 days.
Specialist consultations are also available through video calls in various fields such as orthopaedics and obstetrics, starting from S$70 for a 45-minute session.
Moreover, the subscription offers a pay-as-you-go option, allowing users to pay only for the services they utilise.
The Doctor Anywhere app enhances the subscription model by providing round-the-clock access to doctors, appointment scheduling, wellness benefits and information on the nearest partner clinics.
This partnership is expected to benefit nearly 310,000 self-employed individuals in Singapore, representing a vital and fast-growing workforce segment.
Last month, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company from Japan completed the acquisition of Singlife.