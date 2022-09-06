Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity declines 0.5% in August 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring declined 0.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.8% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.3% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a flat growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50.94% in August 2022, and a 10.6% drop over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.28% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 4.29%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.83% in August 2022, a 3.03% rise from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 48.68% share, which marked a 15.13% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 32.08%, registering a 9.57% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with an 18.87% share and a 28.21% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.38% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 29.81% share in August 2022, an 11.24% decline over July 2022. Spain featured next with a 16.6% share, down 21.43% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.32% share, a decline of 16.67% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.58%, down by 5.34% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.34% share, a decline of 19.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.08% share, down 5.88% over July 2022.