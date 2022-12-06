South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 25.7% in November 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 25.7% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen an increase of 14.06% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.21% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering an increase of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Computer Support Specialists Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Computer Support Specialists Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 33.33% in November 2022, a 36.36% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 26.67% in November 2022, marking a 9.09% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 22.22% in November 2022, an 11.11% rise from October 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 11.11% in November 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 45.16% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during November 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 18 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 28.57% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 9 jobs and a 350% growth. Sagicor Group Jamaica with 8 IT jobs and Porto Seguro with 8 jobs, recorded a 14.29% rise and a 60% rise, respectively, while Swiss Re recorded a 33.33% decline with 2 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 40% share in November 2022, a 28.57% increase over October 2022. Brazil featured next with a 22.22% share, down 9.09% over the previous month. Peru recorded a 17.78% share, a growth of 300% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.22%, up by 16.67% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.67% share, registered a growth of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.11% share, down 16.67% over October 2022.