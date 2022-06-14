South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 17.0% in May 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 17.0% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 12.89% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.75% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 49.28% in May 2022, a 1033.33% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 21.74% in May 2022, marking an 11.76% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 11.59% in May 2022, a 14.29% rise from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 8.7% in May 2022, a 200% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 74.36% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during May 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 51 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 183.33% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 5 jobs and a 16.67% drop. Sagicor Group Jamaica with 4 IT jobs and Porto Seguro with 4 jobs, recorded a 42.86% drop and a 33.33% drop, respectively, while Samsung Life Insurance recorded a 100% increase with 4 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 73.91% share in May 2022, an 183.33% increase over April 2022. Brazil featured next with an 11.59% share, flat growth over the previous month. Peru recorded a 7.25% share, a flat growth compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 86.96%, up by 114.29% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 7.25% share, registered a decline of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.8% share, down 42.86% over April 2022.