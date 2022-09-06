North America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 5.3% in August 2022

North America witnessed a 5.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 1.33% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.76% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 0.58% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 45.7% in August 2022, a 7.97% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 17.71% in August 2022, marking a 9.64% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.7% in August 2022, a 4.31% rise from July 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 13.27% in August 2022, a 0.25% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7.77% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s insurance industry during August 2022 over previous month.

UnitedHealth Group posted 419 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 34.94% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 335 jobs and an 18.37% growth. Cigna with 108 IT jobs and Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 98 jobs, recorded a 12.5% rise and a 44.12% rise, respectively, while Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) recorded a 76.36% increase with 97 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s insurance industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 93.45% share in August 2022, a 0.07% decrease over July 2022. Canada featured next with a 6.1% share, down 12.56% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.45% share, a growth of 55.56% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.64%, up by 2.99% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.3% share, registered a decline of 0.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.41% share, down 21.32% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.65%, recording a month-on-month growth of 42.86%.