North America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 0.3% in September 2022

North America witnessed a 0.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.61% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.88% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 44.89% in September 2022, a 7.75% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.85% in September 2022, marking an 8.8% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 17.17% in September 2022, a 4.27% drop from August 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 14.26% in September 2022, a 4.54% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 3.33% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s insurance industry during September 2022 over previous month.

UnitedHealth Group posted 580 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a decline of 7.2% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 270 jobs and a 24.16% drop. Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 206 IT jobs and Elevance Health with 151 jobs, recorded a 77.59% rise and a 128.79% rise, respectively, while MetLife recorded a 2.04% decline with 96 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s insurance industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 92.37% share in September 2022, a 5.85% decrease over August 2022. Canada featured next with a 7.28% share, up 17.06% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.35% share, a drop of 14.29% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.21%, down by 7.33% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.39% share, registered a decline of 10.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.99% share, up 28.38% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month decline of 47.62%.