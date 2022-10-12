Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 20.3% in September 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 20.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen an increase of 19.48% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.3% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering an increase of 0.97% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 45.41% in September 2022, a 38.4% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 24.15% in September 2022, marking a 61.4% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 15.22% in September 2022, a 107.14% rise from August 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 14.17% in September 2022, a 5.88% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 48.83% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 261 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 80% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 78 jobs and a 2.5% drop. Old Mutual with 28 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 12 jobs, recorded a 12% rise and a 140% rise, respectively, while Intercorp Financial Services recorded a 100% increase with 2 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 98.69% share in September 2022, a 47.45% increase over August 2022. Namibia featured next with a 0.26% share, flat growth over the previous month. Zimbabwe recorded a 0.26% share, a flat growth compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.91%, up by 25.29% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.67% share, registered a growth of 27.03% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 19.42% share, up 221.74% over August 2022.