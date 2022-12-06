Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 37.0% in November 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 37.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 21.63% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.89% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 3.28% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 43.87% in November 2022, a 26.09% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 18.71% in November 2022, marking a 50.85% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 16.77% in November 2022, a 51.85% drop from October 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 16.13% in November 2022, a 66.67% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 46.43% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Discovery posted 73 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 23.73% over the previous month, followed by Sanlam with 45 jobs and a 75.81% drop. Old Mutual with 16 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 12 jobs, recorded a 27.27% drop and a 7.69% drop, respectively, while Cigna recorded a flat growth with 4 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 92.9% share in November 2022, a 48.94% decrease over October 2022. United Arab Emirates featured next with a 4.52% share, up 600% over the previous month. Nigeria recorded a 0.65% share, a flat growth compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.81%, down by 41.38% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.1% share, registered a decline of 45.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.1% share, down 73.17% over October 2022.