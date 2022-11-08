Manulife Financial’s IT hiring activity declines 7.3% in October 2022

Canada-based company Manulife Financial’s IT hiring declined 7.3% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.62% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.37% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.19% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Manulife Financial IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Manulife Financial, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.75% in October 2022, and a 2.63% rise over September 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 16.25% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 7.14%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 16.25% in October 2022, a 44.44% rise from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Manulife Financial

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 52.5% share, which marked a 2.33% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 47.5%, registering an 11.76% month-on-month growth.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 47.5% share in October 2022, a 2.7% growth over September 2022. Canada featured next with a 40% share, up 3.23% over the previous month. US recorded a 7.5% share, an increase of 100% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Manulife Financial IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80%, up by 33.33% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 13.75% share, a decline of 38.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.25% share, down 50% over September 2022.