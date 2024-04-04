Soon Keen Lee

Global specialty and P&C (re)insurer Canopius has appointed Soon Keen Lee as CEO of Asia Pacific and MENA.

Lee will report to Canopius group chief executive officer Neil Robertson and join the group leadership team.

She joins from AIG APAC where she was most recently as head of commercial property and SME for APAC.

In addition, her role will be to lead the Canopius APAC Business Unit across both Singapore and Australia, taking over from Mark Newman, who recently moved to become UK CEO in London.

Robertson said: “We are delighted to welcome SK to Canopius. I believe she has all the qualities necessary to help us take the next step in our exciting journey in the region. SK brings fantastic experience, a deep knowledge of the market and her leadership style will complement our strong positive and winning culture.”

Lee added: “Canopius is a leading (re)insurer in our region, and I want to advance the business, continuing to achieve ambitious targets year-on-year. There are many exciting opportunities for us to not only cement our status as the leading Lloyd’s syndicate in Singapore, but also to develop our fast-growing proposition in Australia.

“I am very much looking forward to leading fantastic teams in both Singapore and Australia. I am also honoured to represent our APAC business as part of an ambitious management team at Canopius that’s overseen formidable transformation over the last two years.”

Canopius has also appointed Robert Barnum as underwriter – professional lines, Australia and Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Barnum brings over 10 years of financial lines experience to Canopius, recently holding the role of head of professional lines & cyber Asia Pacific as AXIS Capital.

Prior to this, he held similar roles at AXA XL and Lloyd’s Syndicate Catlin in Australia.

Furthermore, Barnum will expand the Canopius operation in the region by establishing a professional lines practice across Asia Pacific.