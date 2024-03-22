Aviva Investors, the global asset management arm of Aviva, has expanded the investment team within the real assets arm.

Phillipa Grant, Elizabeth Ortiz and Jeremy Ho all join the team and will report to Edward Dixon, head of responsible investment, real assets, at Aviva Investors.

Grant joins as a director of sustainable investments following eight yeas at AESG.

Ortiz will become an associate and joins from KPMG where she was an assistant manager.

Ho has been appointed as an analyst having previously worked at Pyxis Wealth Advisors and proSapient.

Dixon said: “We are really pleased to extend the responsible investment capabilities of our Real Assets function through the appointment of Phillipa, Elizabeth and Jeremy. Our recent Real Assets Study showed that 57% of institutional investors have a commitment to reaching net zero, so it is vitally important we have the resource and expertise to guide our clients and show how real assets allocations can align portfolios with those objectives. All three hires bring an enviable level of expertise from across a range of geographies and sectors to address this need and we believe they will materially advance the breadth and depth of our sustainability offering to clients.”

The appointments follow findings from the sixth edition of the ‘Real Assets Study’ from Aviva Investors which found more than half (51%) of institutional investors globally citing the ability to evidence sustainability-related impact as driving them to invest in real assets.