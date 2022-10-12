Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.4% in September 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 1.4% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.78% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.65% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.45% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.02% in September 2022, registering a 22.03% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 28.1% share, a decrease of 19.05% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.83%, registering a 26.32% rise from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.57%, down 6.67% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 9.92% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Allianz posted 75 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 1.35% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 21 jobs and a 30% drop. Wustenrot & Wurttembergische with 5 IT jobs and Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft(Munich Re) with 4 jobs, recorded a 16.67% decline and a 50% decrease, respectively, while AXA recorded an increase of 33.33% with 4 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.99%, down by 4.85% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.4% share, registered a decline of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.61% share, down 42.86% over August 2022.