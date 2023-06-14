Zurich Financial Services Australia and Zurich North America are part of Zurich Insurance Group. Credit: Oliver Hoffmann via Shutterstock.

Zurich subsidiary Zurich Financial Services Australia has announced the appointment of its first chief claims officer (CCO) in Australia and New Zealand.

Matt Paterson will hold the newly created CCO position and report directly to Zurich Financial Services Australia CEO Justin Delaney.

As the CCO, Paterson will be responsible for all claims teams and functions across the company’s retail life, group life and general insurance business units.

Bringing more than two decades of experience across customer service, financial services, telecommunications and consulting, Paterson joins Zurich from nib.

Commenting on the appointment, Delaney said: “As the only major composite – life and general – insurer in the market, this appointment represents an important structural change to our team and our business more broadly.

“A positive and efficient customer claims experience is core to our promise as an insurer. Bringing our claims teams together into one collective function provides a unique opportunity to integrate and scale our claims management and service delivery functions.”

Based in Sydney, Paterson started the new role on 13 June 2023.

In a separate announcement, Zurich North America said it has formed a partnership with Caramel to offer vehicle protection solutions.

Under the alliance, Zurich North America will offer its finance and insurance (F&I) vehicle protection service contracts via Caramel, an online checkout platform for independent car dealers and private buyers and sellers.