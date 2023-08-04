Credit: Adem AY on Unsplash

Each week, Life Insurance International journalists select top tweets that summarise the social media buzz in our sector, underpinned by GlobalData’s analytics. These social media signals help us understand brand sentiments and the themes driving conversations on social platforms.

This new, thematic coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Insurance was a big topic on Twitter this week as it is the start of the month, the start of summer, and many will be looking at options.

Insurtech, medicare and technologies were also hot topics of discussion on the social media platform.

We had portfolio insurance in 1987.



We have manic 0DTE options trading in 2023. — Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) August 1, 2023

Biden-Harris administration announces new Medicare dementia care modelhttps://t.co/WWbquwkF1V — Timothy McBride 🇺🇦🕊️ (@mcbridetd) August 1, 2023

article argues that out-of-pocket maximums for insurance are well-intentioned, but cause premium increases across the board, and small premium increases disproportionately affect low income patientshttps://t.co/54WQNrqiA9 — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) August 1, 2023