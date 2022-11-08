Specialist insurer Trawick International builds stake in UK’s Health Pulse Services

Trawick International specialises in offering travel insurance. Credit: Eva Darron on Unsplash.

US-based specialist insurance company Trawick International has made an undisclosed investment in Health Pulse Services, a programme management company.

Health Pulse Services, which is based in the UK, is engaged in developing health solutions for employers, insurers and individuals.

The firm is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and works with distribution partners to create products in non-investment protection insurance and medical expenses markets.

The investment in Health Pulse Services comes after the appointment of Alan Crellin as managing director of global accident, health & life reinsurance.

Crellin’s appointment and the latest investment in Health Pulse Services are aimed at enhancing Trawick International’s product portfolio and global operations.

Trawick International CEO and president Daryl Trawick said: “Trawick International is in an exciting period of expansion. Investing in Health Pulse Services helps accelerate Trawick International’s growth in the UK and across multiple lines of insurance. I am thrilled that the outstanding team at Health Pulse Services was open to a partnership. Their business interests and innovative culture align with ours, and the affiliation is certain to be mutually beneficial.”

Health Pulse Services managing director Bruce Eaton said: “I am delighted that Trawick International has taken a stake in Health Pulse Services. The partnership will strengthen Health Pulse Services’ market position, create opportunities beyond our founding purpose and provide unrivalled expertise across all our key markets.

“Our combined experience in North American and UK/European Markets will accelerate our growth and allow us access to immense expertise in our target markets.”

Trawick International offers a variety of travel-related insurance solutions such as travel medical insurance, travel insurance, trip insurance, and group travel insurance among others.

In July 2020, the speciality insurer formed an alliance with travel insurance aggregator TravelInsurance.com.