Swiss Re partners with The Hartford on international coverage

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and The Hartford have formed a strategic partnership to expand the latter’s network of global partners.

The partnership is aimed at providing The Hartford’s global clients access to insurance coverage around the world.

The tie-up builds on The Hartford’s existing multinational capabilities with an expanded network and complements its network of insurers with Swiss Re’s local capabilities.

In markets where The Hartford plans to offer property cover, ONE Form, using Swiss Re carriers, it will have access to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ globally standardised property policy.

Related

ONE Form is embedded in the PULSE platform for insurers and carriers, which automates local policy issuance.

The Hartford plans to leverage the platform to offer high policy accuracy to its corporate customers along with contract certainty and faster processes where they choose to use this form.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions CEO Andreas Berger said: “We are thrilled to partner with The Hartford who joins a growing number of commercial insurers embracing our technology and network to effectively manage their customers’ global insurance risks.

“The collaboration with The Hartford is the first in the US and marks another milestone on our journey to advance the insurance industry towards a simplified and open market standard.”

The Hartford global insurer network head Sara Gibbs said: “We are excited to expand our network of global partners, enhancing and broadening the reach of our insurance solutions for multinational customers with the same excellent service they have come to expect.

“The new partnership complements The Hartford’s Global Insurer Network, which provides insurance solutions globally through local and regional insurance partners and is supported by an award-winning technology platform.”

Last month, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions bought US-based independent ESL MGU TMS Re.