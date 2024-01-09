As part of the commitment to meet Checkatrade standards and vetting checks, the 47,000 members are required to be insured. As a result, Superscript will provide the service through a co-branded digital journey with its proprietary technology serving Checkatrade members with tailored insurance from its full range of covers.
In addition, Checkatrade members will have access to human support if needed.
Furthermore, the cover is flexible and can be amended at any time with no extra cost. The dedicated online customer portal will provide access to documents, proof of cover and an in-house claims team.
Covers available include:
- Public liability;
- Employers’ liability;
- Personal accident;
- Tools and equipment;
- Contact works, and
- Professional indemnity
Henry Newby, partnerships director at Superscript, said: “Checkatrade has transformed the trade industry and we are excited to be partnering with them for the next phase of their journey. Superscript’s proposition and Checkatrade’s membership are a perfect mix, like bricks and mortar. The trade industry is already amongst Superscript’s best performing segments; our tailored customer journey, flexibility on mid-term adjustments and the choice to pay monthly or annually is perfectly suited to trade professionals’ needs. Through this partnership, Checkatrade is building on its already strong foundations to become the most complete end-to-end marketplace for trades and customers alike.”
Georgina Whalley, CMO at Checkatrade, added: “Superscript is the perfect partner for our thousands of quality trade members. With this relationship we are offering easier accessibility and financial benefits providing peace of mind for tradespeople and consumers in becoming the trusted foundation of every home.”
