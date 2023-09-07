The launch of a new entertainment, media, and sport unit is part of the company’s strategy to serve as a provider for specialist businesses and people. Credit: Ben Collins on Unsplash.

Insurance company Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has unveiled a new division that will serve the global entertainment, media and sports sectors.

Named Specialist Risk Entertainment Media and Sport (SR EMS), the unit will function across the existing distribution channels of the company, namely retail broking, wholesale broking, underwriting and international.

In conjunction with the division launch, the company has also established a team of experts from the sector to establish the basis for the unit.

The launch of a new entertainment, media, and sports unit is part of SRG’s strategy to serve as a provider for specialist businesses and people.

SRG noted that the company entered buyout deals with Fleet and Commercial, Consort Insurance Brokers, The MPLC, TLO Risk Services, and Cheshire Insurance Brokers, so far in 2023.

SRG Group CEO Warren Downey said: “This is another example of our strategy in action with the formation of a market-leading entertainment, media, and sport division made up of people with truly specialist capability.

“SRG has been relentless in its pursuit of specialisms bringing together leaders from across the market to flourish in a specialist environment.

“We are of course always looking to speak with specialist individuals, teams and firms who are interested in joining a business committed to investing and developing their capabilities to maximum potential.”