There were 77,124 active job postings in the insurance sector in September 2023, but where?
21,136 jobs were posted during the same time, as well as 26,176 closed, according to GlobalData.
The US was far away in the lead in terms of jobs with 43,243 active job posting in September 2023, with 11,875 posted in the same month. 12,742 were closed during the same timeframe in the country.
Next was India with 5,906 active insurance job postings in September 2023, quite far back from the US. The country only posted 1,360 new jobs in the sector during the month.
Germany wasn’t far behind with 4,367 jobs active in the market but only 764 new posting for insurance jobs in September 2023.
The UK and France closed out the top five.
