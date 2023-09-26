Credit ronstik/ shutterstock.com.

The US tops the table this month, according to GlobalData. It had 42,678 active insurance jobs in August 2023, as well as 12,838 newly posted vacancies.

However, the US did close 17,519 job postings as well, the most of any country that month.

While it is no surprise that the US came top, it may come as a surprise that India was so far behind in second with 6,118 active insurance job postings in August 2023 and 1,712 new ones. The nation also closed 1,659 insurance job postings in the month.

The top five was filled by Germany (4,784 active job postings), France (3,971) and the UK (3,948) with Europe having a strong showing this month. However, Germany was ahead of India in July 2023.

Canada, South Africa, Philippines, Australia and Hong Kong completed the top ten.

Source: GlobalData

