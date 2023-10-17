The constant debate regarding health insurance in the US reared its head on Twitter again.
This will continue as the US election draws ever closer with health insurance and state aid being two huge topics in the debates.
US Outlook was the second biggest theme in conversations this week, behind Global Macro Outlook.
Tweets of the week:
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.