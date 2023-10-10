There were 77,124 active job postings in the insurance sector in September 2023, but at what level?
21,136 jobs were posted during the same time, as well as 26,176 closed.
Active senior job postings totalled 3,346 over the month, but there were also 683 posted jobs in September 2023 and 854 insurance job postings were closed.
Entry level had more jobs posted (5,679) than mid-level (5,240) despite having less active job postings overall.
Mid-level had 22,125 active job postings in the month whereas entry level only had 18,519.
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.
