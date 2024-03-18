This collaboration, available globally, is expected to help Sapiens’ users gain a competitive edge in the market. Credit: Poca Wander Stock/Shutterstock.

Insurtech company Sapiens International has teamed up with Quantee, a company specialising in AI-powered pricing platforms.

This collaboration, available globally, will allow Sapiens’ users to integrate Quantee’s end-to-end pricing capabilities into its ecosystem.

The integration will enhance their ability to quickly launch and manage insurance products, leveraging the latest AI and machine learning technologies, noted Quantee.

Quantee said that by incorporating its pricing software as part of their core policy administration platform, insurers using Sapiens can optimise their pricing strategies and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Sapiens’ cloud-based software-as-a-service insurance platform is designed to facilitate digital transformation with pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains.

Sapiens propositions, alliances & ecosystem manager Amanda Ingram said: “Sapiens’ customers can gain a competitive edge by leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimise pricing strategies and accurately assess risk.

“Quantee’s advanced algorithms and predictive analytics empower insurers to adapt to changing market conditions in real time, resulting in increased profitability, improved customer satisfaction and enhanced risk management. With Quantee’s solutions, insurers can streamline operations, minimise losses and seize opportunities for growth in a dynamic and evolving insurance landscape.”

Quantee sales director Scott Holmes said: “Our partnership will bring significant value to insurers and managing general agents. Sapiens’ highly advanced platform is perfect to manage the end-to-end insurance journey, and we are thrilled that Quantee’s dynamic pricing solution will now be available to Sapiens’ customers. Sapiens’ global users will be able to leverage the latest in insurance pricing technology, with instant deployment and monitoring in real time.”

Earlier this month, Sapiens expanded its presence in Canada, aiming to enhance support for its existing customers and reach new prospects in the region.

Additionally, in a move to further drive growth for property and casualty insurers, Sapiens entered a partnership last month with DataCrest, a company specialising in insurance solutions.