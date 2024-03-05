Software solutions provider Sapiens has announced its strategic expansion in Canada.
By focusing on delivering advanced solutions and superior customer service in Canada, Sapiens will bolster support for existing customers. The firm also aims to expand its reach to new prospects seeking industry-leading SaaS solutions and services across life, property, and casualty.
Sapiens has been serving leading insurers in Canada for more than 15 years and has decided to expand due to a surge in regional customers.
In addition, Sapiens intends to increase its workforce in its Ontario offices by onboarding seasoned industry professionals with global domain expertise and technical proficiency.
“With Sapiens’ strong and growing presence in Canada, their expertise and innovative solutions will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our customers, now and in the future,” said Phillip Germain, WCB’s CEO. “Sapiens provides an optimised, integrated platform, coupled with the right people and a proven track record in successful implementations and ongoing support.”
“Sapiens is proud of its strong local foothold and rapidly growing presence in Canada. We are excited to embark on this new chapter of increased expansion and opportunity. With our expanded footprint and augmented capabilities, Sapiens is poised for continued growth and success in the Canadian market,” said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president & CEO.
“We are steadfast in our commitment to deliver the broadest platform of global best practices and enable outcomes that improve the long-term financial health of our Canadian clients. Sapiens is well-positioned to drive positive change and empower even more insurers across Canada to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.”
BHSF, a UK-based insurer, has also adopted Sapiens’ SaaS platform to transform its operational infrastructure in recent weeks.
The move is aimed at replacing BHSF’s legacy mainframe application to increase agility and speed up the market for changes through Sapiens’ no-code/low-code configuration tools.
Under the alliance, Sapiens’ platform including Sapiens IDITSuite for property and casualty (P&C) and Sapiens DigitalSuite will be deployed by BHSF.
Sapiens IDITSuite, driven by artificial intelligence, facilitates customer acquisition, billing, financing, claims and renewals. Sapiens DigitalSuite is a cloud-native digital engagement platform.
The solutions will be deployed in Sapiens’ cloud, hosted on Microsoft Azure.