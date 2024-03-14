Salient Predictions, which provides weather forecasts using machine learning and ocean data, has upgraded its S2S weather forecasting platform to enhance risk management for the insurance sector.
The enhanced platform is designed to offer advanced foresight to help decision-makers across insurance, energy and agriculture industries predict weather events.
Salient’s platform stands out with its daily updates to weekly forecasts, covering the first five weeks and offering a ‘probabilistic’ approach to forecasting.
The platform’s latest features include customisable hazards for evaluating various weather risks such as precipitation and temperature extremes according to specific intensity thresholds.
It also allows users to define risk levels relative to climatological norms or absolute probabilities and adjust these for different global regions, recognising that the impact of extreme weather varies based on local infrastructure and preparedness.
Salient chief product officer Janet Lee said: “With the unveiling of our enhanced S2S forecasting platform, we are setting a new standard in weather intelligence, offering decision-makers the tools to not only survive but thrive in the face of extreme weather events.”
Insurance company Zurich Santander (ZS) has teamed up with Salient to offer insights to enhance their clients’ ability to manage weather-related risks.
ZS senior IT analyst Isabella Ramos said: “Salient’s solution offers reliable predictions of heavy rain, windstorms and temperature extremes, allowing our clients to protect their homes and families while enhancing overall customer satisfaction.”